R-T All-Local Girls Basketball Team

The high school girls basketball season featured a fair amount of young talent from the local squads this winter, as evidenced by the number of freshmen, sophomores and juniors on this year’s Republic-Times All-Local Team.

Here’s a look at the top local girls hoopsters from the 2017-18 campaign.

FIRST TEAM

Ashlyn Wightman, Gibault. This talented 6-foot-tall sophomore was a force down low for the Hawks, averaging 12.3 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks per game. She set single-game school records with 22 rebounds and 16 blocks this season.

Sophia Bonaldi, Columbia. Bonaldi, a junior, picked up where she left off last season, leading the Eagles in scoring at 14.5 points per game. She also shot 74 percent from the free throw line and averaged three assists per game.

Whitney Edwards, Columbia. A senior, Edwards was a key ingredient to Columbia’s success this winter. She averaged 12 points and 10 rebounds per game.

Sydney Luedeman, Waterloo. Another senior on the list, Luedeman was the team leader of the Bulldogs, averaging 10.3 points and four rebounds per game to earn second team All-Mississippi Valley Conference honors.

Tinleigh Jakimauskas, Valmeyer. A 5-foot-10 freshman, Jakimauskas was a pleasant surprise for the winless Pirates, averaging 11.5 points and nearly six rebounds per game. She also advanced to the state three-point shooting contest.

