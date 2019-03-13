R-T All-Local Bowling Teams

Josh Hugger

FIRST TEAM BOYS

Tyler Grafton, Columbia. He earned all-area honors and led the state qualifying Eagles squad with a 221 per game average in conference play.

Nathan Bostick, Columbia. He also earned all-area recognition with a 220 per game average in conference play, including a 300 game and a 782 high series.

Jacob Amos, Columbia. Another high-rolling Eagles senior, Amos posted a 217 per game average and was key to the team’s success in the postseason.

Ryan O’Guin, Waterloo. He won the IHSA Columbia Regional with a 237 per game average and posted a 202 average in conference play. His 769 series this season set a new school record.

Cody Putnam, Dupo. He led the Tigers with a 203 per game average this season.

Josh Hugger, Gibault. This senior led the Hawks with a 197 per game average, including a 300 game early in the season.

Read the SECOND TEAM and HONORABLE MENTIONS more in the March 13, 2019, issue.

