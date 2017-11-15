Quilts of Valor comfort local veterans

Sixteen local veterans received the greatest comfort American citizens can give to thank them for their service during Saturday’s Quilts of Valor ceremony at Legacy Place.

Immediately prior to the Stars of Honor chapter of the Quilts of Valor Foundation bestowing hand-sewn quilts on the veterans, Julie Yeager shared a few words of appreciation to the veterans. The Waterloo VFW Color Guard presented the colors to kick off the event.

“Each of us (in Stars of Honor) has their own reason for participating in this program,” she said. “But we all share a desire to welcome home and thank each service member to whom we present a quilt.

“We have deep respect and admiration for all veterans, no matter the branch of service, no matter the time, circumstance and place of that service. And each of us is keenly aware of the sacrifice required by that service, both on active duty and post-deployment, to the military member and their family.”

Yeager also touched on the importance of showing appreciation to veterans.

“In this day and age there is a real danger that the service will go unrecognized, unappreciated, and perhaps even forgotten,” she said. “The Quilts of Valor Foundation is working to make sure that veterans are remembered, thanked and honored for their sacrifice.

"It is our profound hope that each quilt will serve to remind you and others that your sacrifice has not been forgotten…

