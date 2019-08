By Republic-Times on August 15, 2019 at 11:51 am

The Waterloo Fire Department responded about 11:40 a.m. Thursday to a propane tank leak at the former Wayne One Stop gas station in the 600 block of South Market Street.

Waterloo police assisted with traffic control and blocking away the scene as WFD personnel assessed the leak.

Police and fire crews began leaving the scene shortly after noon.