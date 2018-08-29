Police Blotter | 8/22/2018

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Aug. 17

An Illinois State Police crime scene unit assisted Columbia police in investigating a burglary reported at a commercial office in the 100 block of Wedgewood Drive.

A possible incident of fraud is under investigation after a juvenile used a fake $10 bill to make a purchase at Taco Bell.

Aug. 18

Columbia police are investigating an alleged aggravated assault using a deadly weapon. Shortly after 11:45 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of North Main Street at Veterans Parkway after a subject reported that occupants of a small white pickup truck pointed a handgun in their direction as they passed the victim’s location on North Main Street. Police located and attempted to stop the suspect vehicle near North Main Street at Route 3, after which the truck fled from officers onto I-255 entering Missouri. The incident remains under investigation.

Aug. 19

Kaleb G. Teeter, 18, and Michael W.R. Walton III, 18, both of Columbia, were each cited for unlawful consumption of alcohol in the 400 block of East Locust Street.

Aug. 21

A Columbia Fire Department drone was dispatched just after 1 p.m. to assist police in locating a woman without shoes reported wandering in the area of I-255 and the Fish Lake overpass. Witnesses said the woman appeared to be wearing nightwear and looked distraught. At about 4 p.m., a person at J.B. Golf Tee, 2400 Ramsey Road, called to report a woman wandering around on the property. Police said the woman, a 32-year-old from Missouri, was the same person they had been looking for earlier. She was transported to a St. Louis hospital for evaluation.

Millstadt Police

Aug. 17

Nicholas J. Linden Jr., 52, of Belleville, was arrested for retail theft following an incident at Lee’s Home Center, 1 S. Illinois Street.

Monroe County Sheriff

Aug. 14

Gary D. Thompson, 36, of Godfrey, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant.

Montrell V. Brownlee, 25, of Belleville, was arrested on a probation violation.

Aug. 15

Karol L. Posey, 64, of Cahokia, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) on Route 3 at Rose Lane.

Aug. 16

A possible case of elderly neglect in the area of 7900 D Road is under investigation.

Aug. 17

A man was involuntarily admitted to St. Anthony’s Medical Center in St. Louis County after allegedly pouring gasoline inside a house and threatening to set it ablaze about 8:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Koch Road. The Maeystown Fire Department responded to the scene.

Aug. 19

The theft of an Apple watch from a residence on Tranquil Lane is under investigation.

The alleged assault of a man by two unknown males outside of a residence on Jason Drive is under investigation. The suspects left the scene in a dark brown truck, possibly a Chevy.

Aug. 20

Michael E. Conrad, 63, of Waterloo, was charged with Class 2 felony false reporting of a vehicle theft stemming from an incident earlier this month.

Waterloo Police

Aug. 16

Tommy M. Paddie Jr., 48, of Waterloo, was arrested for domestic battery in the 600 block of South Market Street.

Aug. 17

Dylan Kelly, 24, of St. Louis, was arrested in the 400 block of Laurel Street on a St. Clair County warrant and on a city ordinance violation for soliciting without a permit.

Aug. 18

Two juveniles were apprehended after spray-painting multiple vehicles and painting vulgar language on the roadway in the area of Legion Drive and Hartman Street.

Aug. 19

James M. Reeder, 24, of Red Bud, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and no insurance at 409 S. Illinois Route 3.