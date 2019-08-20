Police Blotter | 8/14/19

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Aug. 6

Andrew J. Lask, 31, of Millstadt, was arrested for DUI and issued a city ordinance violation for possession of cannabis on Old State Route 3 at Palmer Road.

Brandon J. Baker, 37, of Columbia, was arrested on Route 3 at Palmer Road on a probation violation out of Monroe County stemming from a prior drug arrest.

Aug. 9

Myles R. Khoury, 48, of Columbia, was arrested for DUI in the 500 block of Wilson Drive.

Aug. 10

Latosha M. Jenkins, 33, of East St. Louis, was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and on an in-state warrant at 100 Eagle Drive.

Aug. 12

Shavonna R. White, 32, of St. Louis, was arrested for DUI, no insurance and unauthorized parking on the railroad tracks on DD Road at Ramsey Road.

Monroe County Sheriff

Aug. 7

Travis Porter, 36, of Red Bud, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

A reported of criminal damage to property at 5055 M Road is under investigation. Entry was gained to the underground bunker with damage reported to metal doors of the former Nike missile base.

Aug. 8

Ashley Kirby, 31, of Columbia, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and on an in-state warrant.

Jerry Reeves Miller, 41, of East Carondelet, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine on Route 3.

Casey J. Hurley, 35, of Red Bud, was arrested for felony driving while license revoked on Hanover Road.

Aug. 11

Davon Blount, 23, of Chicago, was arrested for unlawful possession of a vehicle title without complete assignment on Route 3 at LL Road.

Waterloo Police

Aug. 7

At about 3:50 a.m., a female resident in the 400 block of Morrison Avenue called police to say she found her ex-husband hiding inside the residence. The man, described as wearing a black jacket and jeans with a black/gray backpack, fled the residence and drove away on a motorcycle just prior to law enforcement arrival. Waterloo police eventually located the unoccupied motorcycle at the edge of a field in the area of Fourth Street at Osterhage Drive, after which a search ensued. As of press time, the suspect had not been located. “He’s probably hiding somewhere in Missouri,” Sgt. Trin Daws of the Waterloo Police Department said. Police have a signed complaint by the woman for a charge of criminal trespassing against the ex-husband. Possible other charges are pending.