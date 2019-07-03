Police Blotter | 6/26/19

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

June 17

Sherry L. Smith, 56, of Columbia, was arrested for DUI, failure to report an accident and improper lane usage on Route 3 at Carl Street.

June 18

Derek C. Schopp, 27, of Manchester, Mo., was arrested on an in-state warrant on Route 3 at West Park Drive.

June 21

Grady D. Butler, 46, of Pevely, Mo., was arrested on an in-state warrant at 100 Admiral Weinel Boulevard.

June 23

Jessica A. Cary, 28, of East St. Louis, was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, obstructing identification, possession of drug paraphernalia and on an in-state warrant on Route 3 at Carl Street.

Millstadt Police

June 21

Police responded to a domestic violence call shortly before 1:30 p.m. on North Jefferson Street. Darell E. Chamberlain Sr., 58, of Millstadt, was charged with aggravated domestic battery (strangulation) and domestic battery. His bond was set at $30,000.

June 23

Shane A. Drollett, 18, of Belleville, was charged with damaging village property following a May 8 incident on Kaiserstrasse in the village park.

Monroe County Sheriff

May 21

Nicole K. Gist, 29, of Dupo, was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

June 18

Latosha M. Jenkins, 33, of St. Louis, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

June 20

Michael D. Brawley, 30, of Freeburg, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

June 22

Drake Koch, 21, of Waterloo, and Andrew Matteson, 21, of Waterloo, were each issued county ordinance violations for possession of cannabis on Route 3 at Columbia Avenue.

June 23

Heather E. Wild, 29, of Valmeyer, was cited for illegal transportation of alcohol on Route 156.

Waterloo Police

June 22

Timmothy Ritzel, 20, of Valmeyer, was issued a county ordinance violation for possession of cannabis on North Moore Street at East Grand Avenue.

Nathan Pegg, 30, of Red Bud, was arrested on a Collinsville failure to appear warrant at Country Club Lane and Rogers Street.

A 16-year-old from Red Bud was cited for illegal transportation of alcohol, driving after curfew and driving without lights and was issued a city ordinance violation for possession of an e-cigarette on North Market Street at Hamacher Street.