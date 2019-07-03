Police Blotter | 6/26/19

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)
Columbia Police
June 17
Sherry L. Smith, 56, of Columbia, was arrested for DUI, failure to report an accident and improper lane usage on Route 3 at Carl Street.
June 18
Derek C. Schopp, 27, of Manchester, Mo., was arrested on an in-state warrant on Route 3 at West Park Drive.
June 21
Grady D. Butler, 46, of Pevely, Mo., was arrested on an in-state warrant at 100 Admiral Weinel Boulevard.
June 23
Jessica A. Cary, 28, of East St. Louis, was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, obstructing identification, possession of drug paraphernalia and on an in-state warrant on Route 3 at Carl Street.
Millstadt Police
June 21
Police responded to a domestic violence call shortly before 1:30 p.m. on North Jefferson Street. Darell E. Chamberlain Sr., 58, of Millstadt, was charged with aggravated domestic battery (strangulation) and domestic battery. His bond was set at $30,000.
June 23
Shane A. Drollett, 18, of Belleville, was charged with damaging village property following a May 8 incident on Kaiserstrasse in the village park.
Monroe County Sheriff
May 21
Nicole K. Gist, 29, of Dupo, was charged with possession of methamphetamine.
June 18
Latosha M. Jenkins, 33, of St. Louis, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.
June 20
Michael D. Brawley, 30, of Freeburg, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.
June 22
Drake Koch, 21, of Waterloo, and Andrew Matteson, 21, of Waterloo, were each issued county ordinance violations for possession of cannabis on Route 3 at Columbia Avenue.
June 23
Heather E. Wild, 29, of Valmeyer, was cited for illegal transportation of alcohol on Route 156.
Waterloo Police
June 22
Timmothy Ritzel, 20, of Valmeyer, was issued a county ordinance violation for possession of cannabis on North Moore Street at East Grand Avenue.
Nathan Pegg, 30, of Red Bud, was arrested on a Collinsville failure to appear warrant at Country Club Lane and Rogers Street.
A 16-year-old from Red Bud was cited for illegal transportation of alcohol, driving after curfew and driving without lights and was issued a city ordinance violation for possession of an e-cigarette on North Market Street at Hamacher Street.