Police Blotter | 5/24/2017

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

May 15

Audey W. McGuire, 38, of Columbia, was arrested for domestic battery in the 700 block of S. Rapp Avenue.

May 17

A woman residing in a rental property in the 600 block of Bridgeview Drive called police shortly before 6:30 a.m. to report that her boyfriend had a gun and would not let her leave the residence. There had been a recent prior domestic situation at that location, so Illinois State Police and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department assisted Columbia in responding. There was no immediate answer at the home upon police arrival, but an occupant eventually came to the door and let police in. The woman who made the 911 call was not present at the home, but officers did discover less than 15 grams of a substance believed to contain cocaine inside. Police arrested Cornell A. Wren, 30, of East St. Louis, with possession of a controlled substance. Officers were able to speak with the woman who made the initial call and determined she was OK. However, the information she initially provided to police does not appear to be accurate. Further possible charges are pending.

May 18

Dustin L. Castens, 33, of Pevely, Mo., was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant on I-255.

May 19

Jamie L. Marquardt, 46, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI and disobeying a stop sign on Temple Street at North Rapp.

May 21

William E. Pribble, 27, of Columbia, was arrested for DUI and improper lane usage on Admiral Parkway at West Park Drive.

Dupo Police

May 19

Storms rolled through the region early Friday morning, bringing high winds, lightning and rain. One incident reported as a result of the storm was a large tree that had fallen on a car in the 300 block of Louisa Avenue in Dupo. The tree, which was located on the property of the Apostolic Worship Center, fell on the vehicle of Sue and Phillip Pickering across the street. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Monroe County Sheriff

May 19

The theft of a working window air conditioner and gas valves for a hot water heater that were lying around a shed in the area of 4100 LL Road is under investigation.

May 21

The possible theft of an antique clock in the area of 4700 Kaskaskia Road is under investigation.

The burglary to a storage shed along Moredock Lake is under investigation. Items reported missing include a chainsaw, miter saw, lawnmower, tools and keys to a camper. An Illinois State Police crime scene unit assisted deputies with processing the scene for evidence.

Michael M. Doyle, 28, of Kirkwood, Mo., was arrested for DUI on Bluffside Road at Bremser Road in Columbia.

Waterloo Police

May 15

Kirt Wilder, 49, of Waterloo, was issued city ordinance violations for failure to have dog inoculated for rabies and restraint of dog.

May 21

Police are investigating a theft that occurred about 4:30 p.m. from Walmart. A man left the store with items valued at $167 and drove off in a red minivan last seen traveling north on Route 3.