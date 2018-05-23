Police Blotter | 5/16/2018

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

May 7

Brandy R. Melican, 40, of Columbia, was arrested on an in-state warrant.

May 8

Garrett J. Martin, 28, of Lenzburg, was arrested on an in-state warrant on Frontage Road at Route 3.

May 10

Audey W. McGuire, 39, of Columbia, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant on Gundlach Street at Rapp Avenue.

May 12

Zachery S. Ruesler, 28, of Waterloo, was arrested for criminal damage to property in the parking lot of Tiny’s, 602 N. Main Street. Officers responded to the tavern about 12:15 a.m. for the report of a fight in progress. No fight was observed upon arrival and there were no signed complaints. Officers did observe a 2016 Nissan Versa with its driver’s side window busted out, resulting in Ruesler’s arrest.

May 14

A 2004 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Cindy Mankin, 46, of St. James, Mo., was traveling north on Admiral Parkway (Route 3) at Mark Drive about 1 a.m. when the truck veered off the roadway onto an embankment, rolling on its side. Mankin, who told police she had fallen asleep behind the wheel, was transported by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Cameo Smith, 28, of St. Charles, Mo., was arrested for unlawful interference with visitation.

Illinois State Police

May 13

Columbia police, fire and EMS responded along with ISP shortly before 5 p.m. to a rollover crash with injuries on I-255 northbound at the curve near Route 3. A fire official who responded to the scene said there were three children and two adults in the vehicle. All five, including the female driver, were transported by ambulances to area hospitals. No other information was available.

Millstadt Police

May 6

Klayton M. Skaer, 20, of Millstadt, was charged with fleeing and eluding police and disobeying a stop sign.



May 7

Shortly after 1:20 a.m., police responded to a domestic battery call on Rhineland Place. Craig C. Gulash, 34, of Millstadt, was charged with two counts of aggravated domestic battery and one count of domestic battery. The female victim in the incident sustained a fractured elbow, broken finger and head laceration, according to police.

May 8

Michael C. Robinett, 26, of Millstadt, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (alprazolam), domestic battery and interference with the reporting of domestic violence stemming from a March 14 incident on Pine Street. Robinett also had a warrant out of St. Louis for possession of a controlled substance.

Monroe County Sheriff

May 5

Kurt A. Grahlherr, 36, of Waterloo, was arrested for possession of a firearm without FOID and reckless conduct at 5244 Kaskaskia Road.

May 8

The theft of PlayStation 3 and Xbox video game consoles, video games and other items from a property in the 5400 block of Second Street in Burksville Station is under investigation. The theft occurred between May 5 and May 8.

May 12

Monroe County EMS and an animal control official assisted deputies in responding to a home in the 4500 block of Maeystown Road after a dog bit a 73-year-old man delivering flowers to the residence shortly after 10:30 p.m., causing a possible broken hip.

Brigette Blackmore, 29, of Red Bud, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

Waterloo Police

May 8

Jeffrey Wilson, 46, of Oakland Park, Fla., was arrested on a Monroe County warrant for identity theft.

May 10

Two juveniles were charged with possession of cannabis at Waterloo High School.

May 11

Allex Ehrhard, 31, of Cahokia, was arrested on a Monroe County failure to appear warrant.

May 12

Mandy Turner, 37, of Waterloo, was arrested on a Monroe County failure to appear warrant.

Michael Spehn, 57, of Waterloo, was arrested on a Monroe County failure to appear warrant.

Michael Dillard, 23, of Dupo, was arrested for retail theft at Walmart. He is alleged to have stolen a Roku media player.

Zachary Buckman, 20, of Waterloo was arrested for possession of cannabis (between 10 and 30 grams) and unlawful consumption of alcohol on Veterans Drive at Monroe Street. Christopher M. Gomric, 20, of Millstadt, was cited for unlawful consumption of alcohol.