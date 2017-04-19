Police Blotter | 4/12/2017

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

April 4

Richard I. Jones, 24, of Waterloo, was arrested on a Randolph County warrant and for no insurance, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and driving while license revoked on I-255 westbound.

April 7

Nicole L. Arms, 44, of Macedonia, was arrested for felony DUI, obstructing justice, improper lane usage, driving while license revoked and failure to signal on Admiral Parkway northbound at Wedgewood Drive.

Stephanie M. Agnew, 37, of Columbia, was arrested for DUI, no insurance, expired registration and driving in the wrong lane on Route 3 at Veterans Parkway.

April 9

Michael C. Westbrook, 32, of St. Louis, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant in the 500 block of South Main Street.

Shelby W. Culpepper, 24, of Columbia, was arrested for domestic battery in the 500 block of North Main Street.

Columbia officers assisted St. Louis County police in a robbery that occurred about 4 p.m. in the parking lot of the South County Walmart on Telegraph Road. Columbia police pulled over a green car wanted in the incident in the 100 block of Carl Street. St. Louis County police said a woman was trying to sell an old computer printer on an app called “Letgo.” The suspects allegedly stole the printer and her wallet with cash and drove off. One of the robbery suspects, Kayla R. Dunn, 26, of St. Louis, was arrested for an outstanding felony warrant. Further charges against Dunn and two others, a 35-year-old Columbia man and 26-year-old St. Louis man, are pending.

Monroe County Sheriff

April 5

Alan Macke, 37, of Coulterville, was arrested on a felony warrant for theft and home repair fraud stemming from an incident in September. Court information states he received more than $6,000 to perform basement work in the 800 block of Cheshire Drive in Waterloo but had no intention of honoring the contract.

April 8

A motorcycle crash occurred about 8:15 p.m. on Route 159 just north of Red Bud, resulting in injuries to two riders. James Manley of New Athens was transported to Saint Louis University Hospital. Barbara Manley was transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Belleville.

St. Clair County Sheriff

April 10

The Columbia Fire Department assisted police and EMS in responding to a rollover in the 1300 block of Cement Hollow Road off Imbs Station Road shortly before 1 a.m. A 1999 Pontiac Firebird driven by Stephen J. Stein, 32, of East St. Louis, drove off the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned, rolling down into a creek. He was transported to St. Anthony’s Medical Center in St. Louis County for treatment of injuries and later released. The vehicle was upside down in the creek upon firefighter arrival. The first fireman on scene was able to open a door to the vehicle and undo the seat belt, allowing the driver to crawl out on his own.

Waterloo Police

April 3

Keith Radford II, 21, of Waterloo, was arrested on a petition to revoke court supervision warrant.

April 8

Vincent Mathes, 42, of Sparta, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant at Walmart.

Daniel Fromme, 44, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI, speeding, improper lane usage and no insurance on Hamacher Street at Jefferson.

April 9

Jacob Hallman, 27, of Red Bud, was arrested for DUI in the 6100 block of Route 3.

Eight young men were cited for unlawful consumption of alcohol on Sterritt Run: Trevor Davis, 18, of Waterloo; Collin Kessler, 18, of Waterloo; Tyler Brinkmann, 18, of Waterloo; Thomas Herrmann, 18, of Columbia; Blake Metzger, 18, of Waterloo; Dalton Scace, 18, of Columbia; Alexander Stern, 18, of Red Bud; and Garrett Rueter, 18, of Shiloh.

April 11

Amanda Frentzel, 36, of St. Louis, was arrested on a warrant for felony deceptive practice in connection with a bad check written to the city of Waterloo in the amount of $587.46.