Police Blotter | 4/4/2018

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

March 24

Columbia police and fire department personnel responded to a vehicle on fire at the 18th hole of River Lakes Golf Course off Ramsey Road about 6:20 a.m. After the fire was extinguished, police were able to determine that the vehicle, a 2000 Ford F250, was reported stolen out of Collinsville and the case was forwarded to the proper police agency for investigation.

March 27

Daniel Garcia, 42, of Columbia, was arrested for domestic battery at 548 S. Main Street, Lot 15.

March 30

David E. Blanton, 50, of Dupo, was arrested for DUI and improper lane usage on Route 3 northbound at the I-255 split.

Illinois State Police

April 3

The Hecker Fire Department assisted ISP and Millstadt EMS personnel in responding to a single vehicle crash on Route 159 at Route 156 near Nu-Deal Oil about 6 a.m. The male driver was transported to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries sustained in the crash.

Monroe County Sheriff

March 28

A burglary reported in the area of 3400 HH Road is under investigation. A workshop was broken into on the property overnight. An ISP crime scene unit assisted in collecting evidence.

Britny N. Mynch, 28, of New Athens, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant.

Corrine Lockett, 21, of Waterloo, was arrested on an in-state warrant.

April 1

Brent A. Bergmann, 18, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI, fleeing and eluding police, and multiple traffic violations after leading Waterloo officers and sheriff’s department deputies in a pursuit on North Market Street and HH Road before crashing his motorcycle in a field near Gall Road about 2:30 a.m.

Travis Bequette, 37, of Summerfield, was arrested for obstructing identification and on a Clinton County warrant following a 3:40 a.m. traffic stop.

Waterloo Police

March 22

A possible report of disorderly conduct involving students at Waterloo High School is under investigation.

Christopher Whittington, 25, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI, improper lane usage, and driving on a suspended license in the 100 block of East Third Street.

March 23

Tina Corey, 38, of Waterloo, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant for driving while license suspended.

March 28

Timothy L. Lytle, 37, of St. Louis, was arrested on an in-state warrant for violation of an order of protection.

March 29

Ricky Muertz, 55, of Waterloo, was arrested on Route 156 for a Monroe County failure to appear warrant.

March 30

Laura Acton, 27, of Waterloo, was arrested for unlawful possession of a hypodermic syringe.

March 31

Mitchell Kohnz, 24, of Springfield, Mo., was arrested on a Monroe County warrant and also for no insurance and expired registration following a traffic stop on South Church Street at West Third Street.

Richard I. Jones, 25, of Waterloo, was arrested on a Monroe County failure to appear warrant in the 200 block of North Main Street.

April 2

Chance U. Armstrong, 20, of Lenzburg, was arrested for possession of cannabis on Route 156 at Park Street.

April 3

Chad Ruehle, 43, of Waterloo, was arrested on a Monroe County failure to appear warrant stemming from an ordinance violation.