Police Blotter | 3/8/2017

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

March 1

Casey D. Arterburn, 25, of Belleville, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant at the police station.

March 2

James R. Brown, 36, of Union, Mo., was arrested on two fugitive from justice out-of-state warrants on Ridgeview at Metter Avenue.

March 4

Christopher L. Sullivan of New Athens was arrested for DUI and improper lane usage on Route 158 at Todd Hall Center Drive.

March 6

Alexander J. Harres, 30, of Columbia, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant in the 700 block of East Cherry Street.

Monroe County Sheriff

Feb. 27

The theft of 100 SilloSocks duck hunting decoys from the area of 7000 B Road is under investigation.

Feb. 28

The burglary to a clubhouse in the 9200 block of LL Road is under investigation. Forced entry was gained to the clubhouse, with a Yamaha four-wheeler and gun ammunition stolen.

March 1

Nichole L. Kent, 34, of Cahokia, was charged with felony driving while license suspended (third offense) following a Nov. 5 incident.

March 3

Destiny Helvey, 34, of Waterloo, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant at the sheriff’s department.

March 4

Robert Jennings, 54, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI and failure to signal on D Road at Estate Drive.

March 5

Thomas Heavner, 20, of Waterloo, and Addison Gunter, of Red Bud, were each cited for unlawful possession of alcohol on South Library Street at West Third Street in Waterloo.

Waterloo Police

Feb. 22

Amber McDonald, 36, of Waterloo, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

Feb. 27

Steve Fry, 43, of Waterloo, was issued a city ordinance violation for restraint of dog in the 400 block of S. Market Street.