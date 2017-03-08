Police Blotter | 3/1/2017

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Feb. 19

Edward A. Reinken, 43, of Columbia, was arrested for violating an order of protection in the 600 block of Giffhorn Street.

Feb. 21

Logan R. Allen, 18, of Columbia, was arrested for domestic battery and aggravated assault in the 2600 block of Columbia Lakes Drive. Court information alleges that Allen shoved a family member and held a knife toward the female victim in a threatening manner.

Feb. 22

Korri R. King, 33, of Belleville, was arrested for DUI and driving in the wrong lane on the northbound Palmer Road exit ramp at Route 3.

Feb. 23

John A. Polizzi, 65, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI, illegal transportation of alcohol, improper lane usage and no insurance on Route 3 at Gilmore Lake Road.

James D. Tutor, 40, of Columbia, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant on Valmeyer Road at Admiral Trost Boulevard.

Feb. 24

Nicholas B. Murphy, 34, of St. Louis, was arrested for DUI, speeding and no insurance at 281 Southwoods Center.

Feb. 26

Danielle M. LaMora, 32, of Columbia, was arrested on a fugitive from justice out-of-state warrant and also for driving while license revoked and possession of a hypodermic syringe on Kunz Street at St. Paul Street.

Feb. 28

Police responded to a battery involving teens reported about 3:30 p.m. at Metter Park.

Monroe County Sheriff

Feb. 20

Corey Minemann, 29, of Ruma, was arrested for DUI on Main Street in Renault.

Feb. 21

Jared M. Franke, 18, of Columbia, was cited for unlawful possession of alcohol on Route 3 at Hanover Road.

Feb. 23

Nicole Johnson, 29, of Dupo, was arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant out of St. Louis County.

Feb. 25

Justin Ott, 24, of Freeburg, was arrested shortly after 3 a.m. for DUI on Route 3 at GG Road.

Andrew Martin, 33, of Dupo, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

Feb. 27

Gerald W. Lawo, 61, of Wildwood, Mo., was arrested for DUI on Route 3 at S. Main Street in Columbia.

Waterloo Police

Feb. 17

A 16-year-old Waterloo girl was issued a city ordinance violation for public fighting in the 100 block of W. Fourth Street.

Feb. 22

Mark A. Wetzler, 56, of Waterloo, was arrested for violating an order of protection in the 1000 block of Westfallen Lake Drive.

Feb. 27

Tammy L. Mollet, 53, of Red Bud, was arrested for retail theft at the Waterloo Walmart after allegedly taking multiple items from the store.