Police Blotter | 2/7/2018

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Feb. 3

Jason E. Greene, 47, of Plainfield, was arrested for DUI and unlawful screeching of tires on Centerville Road at South Main Street.

Feb. 4

Scott Kremmel, 26, of Columbia, Mo., refused medical transport after the Jeep Cherokee he was driving on the Route 158 ramp to Route 3 lost control on an icy patch, struck a concrete median and overturned shortly before 4 p.m.

Monroe County Sheriff

Jan. 30

Lonnie D. Pearson, 54, of Kirkwood, Mo., was transported from the Department of Corrections in Pacific, Mo., on a Monroe County failure to appear warrant for five counts of child pornography issued in 2016.

The possible theft of a Sig Sauer P238 pistol and two magazines from a closet inside a home in the 6700 block of Martini Road is under investigation.

Jan. 31

A man who was getting his semi-truck ready for the work day in the 400 block of Palmer Road in Columbia about 4:40 a.m. was punched and struck multiple times by two unknown men before they fled on foot. The suspects were described as white males aged in their mid-30s, wearing blue jeans and dark hoodies. Columbia police assisted in a search for the suspects, including tracking by a K-9 unit, but the men were not located.

Darrel Holmes, 40, of St. Louis, was arrested on a Monroe County failure to appear warrant.

Bruce Boyer, 53, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI, driving while license suspended and improper lane usage on West Fourth Street at South Moore Street in Waterloo.

Feb. 2

Jeremiah Matthews, 20, of Waterloo, was cited for harassment by electronic device and harassment by telephone.

Feb. 3

Gerald W. Woods, 44, of St. Louis, was arrested on a Missouri parole violation.

Feb. 4

The theft of drills and other tools from a garage in the area of 2100 KK Road is under investigation.

Waterloo Police

Jan. 29

Vince C. Gagliardi, 21, of Waterloo, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance at U-Gas. Also arrested was Shyann Baker, 21, of Waterloo, on a Monroe County warrant.

Jan. 31

Brandon L. Pegg, 19, of Waterloo, was arrested on a Randolph County warrant and for driving while license suspended at Burger King.

Feb. 1

Robert Bergman, 36, of Waterloo, was arrested on two counts of violating an order of protection in the 600 block of Mark Drive.

A fight between students at Waterloo High School is under investigation.

Feb. 2

A retail theft at Dollar General, 727 N. Market Street, is under investigation.

Feb. 3

Jason Hanner, 34, of Bunker Hill, was arrested for fleeing or attempting to elude police and for two counts each of speeding and improper lane usage on Route 3 at Vandebrook Drive.

Feb. 5

The reported fraudulent transfer of $1,500 in funds to a Paypal account and theft of computers from Sidebarr Technologies, 650 N. Market Street, is under investigation.

Feb. 6

Gregory Phillips, 47, of Waterloo, was cited for illegal transportation of alcohol, improper lane usage and no insurance on North Market Street at Route 3.