Police Blotter | 11/7/2018

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Oct. 29

Ronald K. Whittaker, 52, of Cahokia, was arrested on a Clinton County warrant and for driving while license revoked.

Oct. 30

Junior H. Howard, 27, of Affton, Mo., was arrested on a Fayette County warrant at 634 Briar Lake Place.

Darcy Gomez, 26, of St. Louis, was charged with obstructing identification.

Nov. 3

Joshua R. Marquardt, 28, of Waterloo, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant for possession of a controlled substance at 608 N. Main Street.

Nov. 4

Shawn A. Tepen, 30, of Cedar Hill, Mo., was arrested on multiple Jersey County warrants at 531 Old State Route 3.

Nov. 6

Emergency personnel responded about 11 a.m. to a two-vehicle crash on Route 158 at Campbell Lane. The male occupant of an older red Corvette reported head and neck pain and was transported to Mercy South Hospital in St. Louis County. The other vehicle involved was a Ford Taurus driven by a female who refused medical transport.

Illinois State Police

Oct. 31

Columbia police and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department assisted ISP in responding about 10:55 a.m. to a road rage incident reported on I-255 northbound between Columbia and Dupo with possible shots fired. A motorist notified police that he believed the driver of a white car with Missouri plates fired shots at him while both were driving on the interstate. The caller exited the interstate in Dupo and the suspect vehicle continued north. Police were unable to locate the suspect vehicle, and the use of gunfire in this incident was not verified. A trucker changing a tire on the side of the road near where the incident was reported told police he did not hear gunfire.

Monroe County Sheriff

Oct. 29

Melissa A. Amann, 37, of Waterloo, was cited for operating a vehicle with police markings on Route 159 north of Hecker.

Denise A. Range, 31, of Dupo, was arrested on a Monroe County failure to appear warrant.

Nov. 1

A 1988 Honda FourTrax 200 four-wheeler reported stolen from 5244 Kaskaskia Road in Burksville is under investigation.

St. Clair County Sheriff

Nov. 4

The Columbia, Waterloo and Millstadt fire departments assisted St. Clair County emergency personnel about 5:55 p.m. in the search for a missing woman and her three dogs in the woods of Stemler Cave Woods Nature Preserve at 2200 Stemler Road. She was located safely about 6:30 p.m.

Waterloo Police

Oct. 26

Eric Frank, 34, of Waterloo, was arrested for retail theft at O’Reilly Auto Parts, 726 N. Market Street. Frank, an employee of the store, is alleged to have stolen $45 worth of items.

Oct. 30

Nicholas J. Blechle, 52, of Waterloo, was charged with felony aggravated DUI (third offense) following an Oct. 6 traffic stop on Market Street at Bradford Lane.

Oct. 31

Donald L. Gill Jr., 47, of Waterloo, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

Nov. 1

Melissa Prigge, 30, of Waterloo, was arrested at 223 North Moore Street on a fugitive from justice warrant out of St. Louis County.

Corey Williams, 24, of Columbia, was arrested at 506 W. Mill Street on a fugitive from justice parole violation warrant out of Jefferson City, Mo.

Aaron Liefer, 34, of Waterloo, was arrested at 107 Roosevelt Drive on a fugitive from justice warrant out of St. Louis County and on a Monroe County failure to appear warrant.

Nov. 5

Susan Johnson, 54, of Waterloo, was arrested for no insurance and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia on Magnolia Street at North Church Street.