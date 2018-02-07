Police Blotter | 1/31/2018

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Jan. 22

Mirela Dedic, 19, of St. Louis, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant for aggravated battery.

Jan. 24

Frank L. Porter, 30, of St. Louis, was arrested for a St. Clair County warrant on northbound Route 3 at North Main Street.

Shelby W. Culpepper Jr., 25, of Columbia, was arrested for domestic battery in the 500 block of North Main Street.

Jan. 25

Marlene J. Daab, 69, of Columbia, was arrested for retail theft at Ace Hardware, 229 N. Main Street, after allegedly stealing several items from the store.

Jan. 27

Lindsey K. Weilbacher, 32, of Millstadt, was arrested for DUI on Kalowsky Street at Rapp Avenue.

Jan. 28

James F. Herrmann, 46, of Columbia, was arrested for domestic battery on South Main Street at Plum Street.

Millstadt Police

Jan. 12

Shortly after 10 p.m., police responded to a disturbance between a male juvenile and his girlfriend. The incident allegedly began at a residence in Waterloo, continued while traveling in a vehicle, and ended at the male’s residence. A report has been forwarded to the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office for review.

Jan. 21

Connie J. Christie, 52, of Sparta, was charged with resisting a peace officer following an incident on Sappington Court.

Jan. 26

Police responded to Ott’s Tavern, 20 E. Washington Street, for a woman creating a disturbance. Upon investigating it was determined the suspect had struck the business owner. While the female was being arrested, she pushed the officer and jerked and pulled away from him. Cynthia L. Dori, 59 of Millstadt, was charged with battery, disorderly conduct and resisting a peace officer.

Monroe County Sheriff

Jan. 23

Jose Serrano, 29, was arrested on Ames Road at MM Road for an outstanding immigration warrant.

Jan. 24

Hope M. Jennings, 22, of Waterloo, was arrested in Columbia on a St. Louis County warrant.

Jan. 25

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department’s Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Unit stopped a vehicle on Route 3 at Quarry Road after observing traffic violations. The driver, Ryan D. Radomski, 27, of Waterloo, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, cocaine) with intent to deliver. Police said he also had various prescription pills in his possession.

Jan. 27

Ian M. Kossina, 31, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI and improper lane usage on Route 3 at EE Road.

Trey Gillespie, 23, of St. Louis, was arrested on a felony Monroe County warrant for aggravated fleeing or eluding police stemming from an April 23 incident.

Adam Beaston, 39, of New Athens, was arrested for DUI on North Market Street in Waterloo.

Jan. 28

Traffic was shut down between Waterloo and Columbia for several hours after a suspected drunk driver crashed into a power pole along Route 3 just north of Hanover Road shortly before 2:30 a.m., resulting in a downed pole and wires across the roadway. Multiple vehicles struck the downed pole, with one 35-year-old female transported to Red Bud Regional Hospital for treatment of whiplash.

Waterloo Police

Jan. 23

A retail theft reported at Walmart is under investigation. The alleged theft occurred Jan. 19.

Jan. 24

The report of a possible criminal sexual assault in the 700 block of Illinois Avenue is under investigation.

Jan. 26

The report of a possible criminal sexual abuse case in the 300 block of East Fourth Street is under investigation.