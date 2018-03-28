Play ball! Baseball season underway

The high school baseball season is underway, with a few local teams being more fortunate than others in avoiding Mother Nature’s wrath.

Several games have been postponed due to rain, with even more in store this week. That results in soggy diamonds and scheduling nightmares for school athletic directors.

Valmeyer has opened strong following its state runner-up finish last spring, bolting out to a 6-1 start.

The Pirates won easily at Sparta on Monday, 10-0, with Michael Chism being the star of the game. The senior lefthander struck out nine and allowed just one hit over five innings pitched and helped himself with two hits and an RBI at the plate.

Cole Juelfs, Jake Krekel, Evan Thien and Henry Weber joined the Valmeyer hit parade with two hits each.

Valmeyer suffered its first loss of the season Thursday to a tough Freeburg squad, 4-0. The Pirates were held to just four hits on the day. Jack Lugge went 3-for-3 to pace the Freeburg offense.

Last Wednesday, the Pirates blasted Okawville, 13-4. Juelfs went 4-for-4 with two doubles and two stolen bases. Drew Maus went 3-for-5 with a double, triple and three RBIs…>>>

