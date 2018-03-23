Philip Reinhardt | Athlete of the Week
By Republic-Times
on March 23, 2018 at 2:15 pm
Philip Reinhardt
The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Valmeyer High School baseball player Philip Reinhardt.
The sophomore southpaw threw a complete-game no-hitter in Valmeyer’s 3-0 win at Steeleville on Thursday.
Reinhardt struck out eight and walked just two in the victory. He also collected two hits and an RBI at the plate for the undefeated Pirates (4-0). (submitted photo)
Republic-Times
The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.