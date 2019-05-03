Payton Richter | Athlete of the Week

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Waterloo High School soccer player Payton Richter.
The freshman scored two more goals on Monday and leads the Bulldogs this spring with 23 goals and eight assists on the season.
Baily is a playful and friendly girl who is looking...
The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Gibault Catholic...
The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Waterloo High School...
Dale E. Fischer, 79, of Hutchinson, Kan., formerly of Waterloo,...
Downtown Waterloo will be abuzz this weekend as Explore Waterloo...
The Columbia High School girls soccer team improved to 18-2-1...
The Waterloo High School boys and girls track teams won...
Copyright © 2018 Republic Times, LLC.