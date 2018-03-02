Pasture fire south of Waterloo
By Republic-Times
on March 2, 2018 at 1:28 pm
The Waterloo Fire Department responded about 1:25 p.m. Friday to a pasture on fire at 5818 LL Road near R Road and Sportsman Road. The caller informed emergency dispatch that the fire was headed toward the neighbor’s house.
The fire was contained within a short amount of time with no structures affected.
