Orville Joseph “Caesar” Schmidt | Obituary

Orville Joseph “Caesar” Schmidt, 77, of Anaheim, Calif., formerly of Columbia, died Jan. 5, 2017, at his home.

He was born Feb. 12, 1939, in Belleville, son of the late Orville and Josephine Schmidt (nee Ritter).

Orville and his two partners started CBS Fasteners Inc. in 1978 in Anaheim, Calif. The company specializes in the development and manufacture of supplying precision screws and fasteners  to customers worldwide. Known by all his friends as Caesar, he was an avid golfer, playing at many courses throughout the western U.S.

Surviving are his sons Todd Schmidt and Scott (Leslei) Schmidt; sisters Linda (Jon) Kessler, and Charlotte (David) Hoock; brother Kenneth (Jeri) Schmidt; grandchildren Scott Jr. ( Tarra) Schmidt and Amberlynn Schmidt; and three step-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Beverly; and son Michael.

His wishes were to be cremated and buried at Miles Cemetery in Waterloo, where he donated funds in memory of his mother, Josephine Schmidt, who founded the first organization to preserve the historical site.

Memorials may be made to Miles Cemetery in care of the Monroe County Treasurer.


