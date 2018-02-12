 Norman E. Waterman Jr. | Obituary - Republic-Times | News

Norman E. Waterman Jr.

Norman  E.  Waterman Jr., 66, of Waterloo, died Feb. 9, 2018, in St. Louis.

He was born June 10, 1951, in Cairo.

Norman was a member of Waterloo VFW and a lifetime employee (41 years) of Harrisonville Telephone Company. He was a U.S. Army veteran, enjoyed traveling, and was a avid St. Louis Cardinals fan.

He is survived by his wife, Karen Waterman (nee Caesar); children Casey (Justin) Swank; grandchildren Tucker, Ryleigh, Max, Kolton, and Karson; mother, Patricia Jane Waterman (nee Marchildon); sisters Kay Wiegand, Jan Reitz, and Pamela (Donald) Muertz; and nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Norman E. Waterman Sr.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Feb. 12, at Quernheim Funeral Home, and 9-10 a.m. Feb. 13, at St. John United Church of Christ, Maeystown.

Funeral services will be  at 10 a.m. Feb. 13, at the church, Pastor Patrick Poole officiating.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Waterloo VFW.


