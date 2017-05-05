No injuries in crop dusting helicopter crash
By Corey Saathoff
on May 7, 2017 at 7:25 pm
Pictured is the crop dusting helicopter following Sunday’s crash in rural Monroe County. (John Spytek photo)
The pilot of a crop dusting helicopter was able to avoid injury after striking a power line and crashing into a field near Foster Pond west of Waterloo early Sunday afternoon.
The incident occurred in the area of DB Road.
Monroe County Electric Cooperative was contacted to restore power to those affected by the crash.
Corey Saathoff
Corey is the editor of the Republic-Times. He has worked at the newspaper since 2004, and currently resides in Columbia. He is also the principal singer-songwriter and plays guitar in St. Louis area country-rock band The Trophy Mules.