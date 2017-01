The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Gibault Catholic High School girls basketball player Morgan Ladyman.

The senior connected on a school record nine of 11 three-point attempts during Monday’s 58-34 win at home over Father McGivney. Ladyman led all scorers with 28 points in the game to go along with six steals.

She was 4-for-6 from three-point range and scored 18 points in a Jan. 10 win over Madison and is shooting 44 percent from beyond the arc this season.