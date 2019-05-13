 Monday crash in Columbia - Republic-Times | News

Monday crash in Columbia

By on May 13, 2019 at 1:36 pm

Emergency personnel responded about 1:25 p.m. Monday to a four-vehicle crash at the southbound Route 3 exit ramp onto Palmer Road in Columbia. Traffic was heavy in that area due to the closure of the westbound lanes of I-255 at the Jefferson Barracks Bridge.

Injuries were believed to be minor.

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.