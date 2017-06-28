Mon-Clair teams ready for Valmeyer tourney

With last year’s tournament being washed out, local Mon-Clair League teams are especially excited to play what is regarded as the crown jewel of the summer baseball season this weekend at Borsch Park in Valmeyer.

“It should be a fun few days of baseball,” longtime Valmeyer Lakers manager Dennis “Boog” Pieper said.

The 46th annual Valmeyer Midsummer Classic begins Saturday morning and continues with games through Tuesday afternoon.

The Waterloo Millers kick off the tourney Saturday with a 9 a.m. contest against the St. Louis Printers. The Millstadt Green Machine takes on the St. Louis Spikes at 2 p.m., followed by Valmeyer vs. Belleville at 4:30 p.m. For the full tourney bracket, see page 2B.

Waterloo enters the tourney with the league’s best record at 12-2. The Millers swept a Saturday doubleheader against Edwardsville and split Sunday’s twin bill with the Spikes.

The Millers lead the Monroe Division by 2.5 games over Belleville (9-3). Fairview Heights and the St. Louis Spikes lead the St. Clair Division with identical records of 11-3.

