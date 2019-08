By Corey Saathoff on August 7, 2019 at 11:16 am

Pictured, twins Trey and Ty Kueper chat on the bench for the Waterloo Millers during a recent game.

The Waterloo Millers closed out their Mon-Clair League baseball regular season with a 4-3 win over Cape Girardeau last Wednesday, but it wasn’t enough to claim the Monroe Division crown.

The league playoffs take place starting Wednesday night.

The Millers finished the regular season with a record of 18-8. However, the defending league champion Belleville Rockies swept Millstadt on Saturday to win the division at 20-6…

