Mon-Clair League season kicks off Sunday

Sunday marks the start of the 2017 Mon-Clair League baseball season, with four local teams ready to entertain fans this summer.

The Waterloo Millers will host the Columbia Saints for two games beginning at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the renovated Ss. Peter & Paul School Fields.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place starting at 11:15 a.m., with special recognition given to those who where instrumental in the renovation project. Former St. Louis Cardinals manager Whitey Herzog will throw out the first pitch.

The Whitey Herzog Youth Foundation donated funds toward the field makeover, with a “Legends of the Field” campaign organized by several involved in local baseball programs adding to the project.

Sponsored by Weir Chevrolet, free concessions will be provided. An attendance prize of four box seats to see the Cardinals will be awarded, also courtesy of Weir Chevrolet.

The Millers, under legendary manager Vern Moehrs, finished 18-8 last year. Waterloo returns several key players from last summer, including hitters Lucas Wetzler, Craig Ohlau, Brad Dillenberger, Alex Wittenauer and Keegan Baxmeyer, and pitchers Andy Galle, Jeremy Rettig, Noah Thaggard, Corey Vogel and Austin Nunnery.

New to the Millers this summer include former Gibault standout…>>>

