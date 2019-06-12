Moehrs wins 2,000th game

Longtime Waterloo Buds/Millers manager Vern Moehrs with his wife Lucille following Vern’s milestone 2,000th victory on Sunday at SPPS Field in Waterloo.

There have been many doubleheader sweeps over the past 59 years for baseball manager Vern Moehrs and his Waterloo team in the Mon-Clair League, but Sunday’s victories gave him a milestone achievement not many others can enjoy.

The Waterloo Millers downed the St. Louis Latinos, 7-0 and 7-1, at SPPS Field, giving Moehrs his 2,000th and 2,001st career victories.

Moehrs, 84, has been at the helm of the Waterloo Buds/Millers since 1961, compiling an overall record of 2,001-523. His teams have won 42 division titles, 23 playoff championships, 14 Valmeyer Midsummer Classic titles and four gold medals in the Prairie State Games.

He is a 1952 graduate of Waterloo High School.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Moehrs said of his long and storied coaching career. “It’s been a family affair, really. Just a lot of loving the game.”

This past fall, Moehrs was presented a Lifetime Achievement Award during the Mon-Clair League awards banquet.

