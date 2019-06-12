Moehrs wins 2,000th game

There have been many doubleheader sweeps over the past 59 years for baseball manager Vern Moehrs and his Waterloo team in the Mon-Clair League, but Sunday’s victories gave him a milestone achievement not many others can enjoy.
The Waterloo Millers downed the St. Louis Latinos, 7-0 and 7-1, at SPPS Field, giving Moehrs his 2,000th and 2,001st career victories.
Moehrs, 84, has been at the helm of the Waterloo Buds/Millers since 1961, compiling an overall record of 2,001-523. His teams have won 42 division titles, 23 playoff championships, 14 Valmeyer Midsummer Classic titles and four gold medals in the Prairie State Games.
He is a 1952 graduate of Waterloo High School.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Moehrs said of his long and storied coaching career. “It’s been a family affair, really. Just a lot of loving the game.”
This past fall, Moehrs was presented a Lifetime Achievement Award during the Mon-Clair League awards banquet.
