Mixed opinions on minimum wage hike

The Illinois Senate passed a bill Thursday that would increase the minimum wage in the state to $15 an hour by 2025.

It passed along party lines, with 39 Democrats voting for and 18 Republicans voting against.

The legislation, one of the principal policies Gov. JB Pritzker campaigned on, is now in the Illinois House of Representatives.

“If you live in this state and put in a hard day’s work, you should be able to afford to put a roof over your head and food on the table,” Pritzker said. “This is a long time coming, and we’re not done yet, but we’re closer than ever before. Working families have not gotten a raise in Illinois since July of 2010 – nine years – and that raise was 25 cents…>>>

Read more in the February 13, 2019, issue.

