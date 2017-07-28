Mitch Meyer | Athlete of the Week

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Mitch Meyer of the Valmeyer Lakers.

Meyer went 5-for-6 at the plate with a double, two RBIs and five runs scored during Sunday’s doubleheader sweep of the Belleville Rockies.

Meyer, a Gibault graduate, upped his season average to .444, which is good for fourth in the Mon-Clair League. He also has 20 RBIs to lead the Lakers this summer.