Millstadt chamber celebrates 10 years

Pictured, from left, are Millpond Brewing and Incubator owner Bryan Schubert, Ott’s Tavern owner Terry Davinroy, Meg Wessel of Marketplace Magazine, Millstadt Chamber of Commerce scholarship winner Savannah Tiemann, Heather Erwin of Central Bank, Ashley Reeder of Country Financial and Mertz Ford owner Don Mertz.

A decade ago, students from a local university conducted a study to determine how Millstadt could achieve healthy growth.

One of the steps the students found the village needed to take was to have a chamber of commerce.

So, business leaders formed that organization in 2009 with about 30 charter members.

Within two years, there were more than 70 members.

“When you look at Millstadt, with that small-town vibe, everybody knows they should do things the old way,” Millstadt chamber president Ashley Reeder said. “They know being part of a group like the chamber is just what you’re supposed to do. So when they first sent out letters, there was a really big response back.”

The organization now has over 100 members that participate in various events and help foster economic prosperity in the village.

Read more in this week’s issue, or click here to subscribe.