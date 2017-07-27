Millers clinch another Monroe Division title

The Waterloo Millers clinched their 42nd Monroe Division title with a doubleheader sweep of the Columbia Saints on Sunday.

“It’s always important for me to win a division title,” said longtime Millers manager Vern Moehrs, who has been at the helm for all of them. “It’s tough. You play a lot of games.”

The Millers improved to 20-4 in league play, which is the best record in the Mon-Clair League just ahead of St. Clair Division-leading Fairview Heights (19-5).

“It’s taken the whole team to be successful this summer. Different guys step up on certain days,” Moehrs said.

In game one on Sunday, the Millers fell behind 4-1 early against the Saints and trailed 4-2 in the seventh inning. A four-run outburst led to a 6-4 victory.

Mike Hardin led off with a single, which was followed by a Craig Ohlau double. Lucas Wetzler came through with a clutch two-RBI single, and then Alex Wittenauer singled and stole second base…>>>

