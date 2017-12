By Republic-Times on December 1, 2017 at 1:28 pm

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Valmeyer High School basketball standout Michael Chism.

The 6-foot-3 senior scored 71 points and grabbed 40 rebounds to lead the Pirates and earn all-tournament honors during the team’s four-game slate at the Metro-East Lutheran High School Thanksgiving Tip-Off Classic, including his 1,000th career point.

Chism recorded a triple-double during last Wednesday’s 59-57 loss to Gibault with 14 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists. (Corey Saathoff photo)