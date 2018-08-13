Merle A. “Butch” Mehrtens | Obituary

Merle A. “Butch” Mehrtens, 93, of Waterloo, died Aug. 11, 2018, in Waterloo.

He was born Nov. 3, 1924, in Maeystown, son of the late Walter and Blanche Mehrtens (nee Vogt).

Merle was a World War II veteran of the U.S. Army, member of Waterloo VFW Post 6504, Renault American Legion Post 1215, and St. Paul United Church of Christ of Waterloo.

He was the former owner and operator of Mehrtens Garage in Fults. He also started the Fults Baseball Team and played baseball for many years. He was inducted into the Mon-Clair Hall of Fame in 2003.

He is survived by his wife Arline L. Mehrtens (nee Luhr); daughters Brenda and Don Wetters, and Barbara and Steve Stapczynski; grandchildren Kyle (Molly) Wetters, Nathan (Cara) Wetters, Kindra (Bret) Hughes, Noah (Courtney) Wetters, Colin (Jenna) Stapczynski, and Jeremy (Hannah) Stapczynski; great-grandchildren Everett and Marie Wetters, Wynn Wetters, Lucas and Hunter Hughes, Natalie and Payton Wetters, and Charlie Stapczynski; sister-in-law Dorothy Pieper; along with nieces, nephews, cousins and godchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Alvina Faust.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Aug. 13, Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo, and 9-10 a.m., Aug. 14, at the Fults church

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Aug. 14, at the church, Pastor R.J. Morgan officiating.

Interment will follow at St. John Cemetery, Fults.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to St. John’s Cemetery in Fults.