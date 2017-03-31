Meg Brown | Athlete of Week
By Corey Saathoff
on March 31, 2017 at 2:18 pm
Meg Brown
The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Dupo High School softball player Megan Brown.
The senior is hitting .680 with seven home runs, 15 RBIs and 17 runs scored this spring for the Tigers (6-1), and is also 3-0 in the pitching circle with a 0.54 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 13 innings.
Corey Saathoff
Corey is the editor of the Republic-Times. He has worked at the newspaper since 2004, and currently resides in Columbia. He is also the principal singer-songwriter and plays guitar in St. Louis area country-rock band The Trophy Mules.