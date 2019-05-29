‘May we never forget’ | County observes Memorial Day

Roger Cortner and his granddaughters release a group of doves during the Memorial Day service in Hecker.

Hundreds of citizens across Monroe County gathered at four different services Monday to honor those who died while serving in America’s military.

Waterloo

In Waterloo, it was the American Legion Post 747’s turn to lead the ceremony, which was fitting given that this is the Legion’s 100th anniversary nationwide.

At the ceremony on the Monroe County Courthouse lawn, Waterloo Mayor and American Legion member Tom Smith implemented a special color guard made up of members of several branches of the armed forces and re-enactors dressed as veterans of both World Wars.

Smith also added seven prisoner of war flags to the American flags in the field of crosses representing citizens who died in the military. Waterloo was recently named a POW/MIA City.

The Waterloo Municipal Band, Kaskaskia Trail Chorus and Brenda Johnson provided patriotic music.

Featured speaker Kristen Jordan, a tactical sergeant in the Air Force who has been deployed to Afghanistan, told the crowd what the holiday is all about.

“On Memorial Day, we remember,” she said. “We know that words cannot repay the debt that we owe. May we never forget.”

Read more in this week’s issue, or click here to subscribe.