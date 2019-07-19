Matt Reinholz | Athlete of the Week

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Valmeyer Lakers baseball standout Matt Reinholz. The 2012 Gibault Catholic High School graduate and veteran Mon-Clair Leaguer currently ranks sixth in the league in hitting with a .396 average for the Lakers. He also has 10 RBIs and 11 runs and will represent Valmeyer in the Mon-Clair League All-Star Game on Wednesday night.

Republic-Times The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.