Mary Louise Forgy | Obituary

Mary Louise Forgy (nee Hammond), 63, of Waterloo, died Dec. 27, 2016, in St. Louis.

She was born Jan. 19, 1953, in Clayton, Mo., daughter of Dorothy Hammond and the late Jesse Hammond.

Mary was a member of First Baptist Church of Waterloo.

She is survived by her mother; husband, Glendal “Pete” Forgy; children Scott (Susan) Forgy and Robert Forgy; grandchildren Rose Snyder, Lily Forgy, Katie Forgy and Caleb Forgy; sisters and brothers William Hammond, Susan (Stan) Ship, Vicki (Al) Touchette, Jon (Penny) Hammond, Cheri (Dewey) Gray, Patti Rousan, Mike Hammond, Tina Robinson and Tonya (Harold) Cradic; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father, and brothers Theodore Hammond and Jesse Hammond.

A memorial visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 30, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

A memorial service will be at noon Dec. 30, at the funeral home, Pastor Steve Neill officiating.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to Lottie Moon, Samaritan’s Purse or de Greeff Hospice House.