Marvin A. Lloyd | Obituary

Marvin A. Lloyd, 75, of Waterloo, died May 28, 2018, in Belleville.

He was born Dec. 28, 1942, in Valmeyer, son of the late Barnie E. and Emza Lloyd (nee Sweet).

He was a member of the Corvette Club of St. Louis; and was a former member of the Valmeyer Fire Department, Monroe County Levee District; the St. Louis Zoo.

He is survived by his daughter Kris Lloyd; son Daniel Lloyd (Sherri James); grandchildren Courtney Kaurfamm and Taylor Kaufmann; brothers and sister Charles (Phyllis) Lloyd, Joe (Elfrieda) Lloyd, and JoAnn Lloyd; nieces; nephews; cousins; and friends Noelle Francisco and Darlene Spihlmann.

Marvin is preceded in death by his parents; the mother of his children, Shirley Lloyd (nee Naumann); brothers George, Clarence, Jim, Robert, Arnold and Vincent (in infancy).

Visitation was June 1-2, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

Funeral services were June 2, at the funeral home, Pastor Matt Friz officiating.

Cremation will be held at a later date.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to the family.