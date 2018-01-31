Martha M. Goessling | Obituary

Martha M. Goessling, 86, of Ruma, died Jan. 26, 2018, at Red Bud Regional Care Center, Red Bud.

She was born June 29, 1931, in Evansville, daughter of the late William and Esther Hess (nee Sprietler).

Martha married Lawrence W. Goessling on Nov. 20, 1948, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Ruma; he preceded her in death on March 26, 2000.

Martha was a homemaker for most of her life.

She had worked at various restaurants, and she decorated cakes for weddings and birthdays.

Martha was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Ruma. She was a member of Red Bud VFW Post 6632 Auxiliary and the Evansville American Legion Post 1172 Auxiliary. She was also a member of Evansville Senior Citizens and the Women of the Moose, Mascoutah.

Survivors include her children Charles (Linda) Goessling of Sparta, Rose Marie Goessling (Roger Broeker) of Ruma, Larry (Janet) Goessling of Waterloo, and Mary White and Greg Doore of Ruma; sisters-in-law Marie Hess of Red Bud, and Rhendla Goessling of Waterloo; brother-in-law Sylvester (Adela) Goessling of Waterloo; seven grandchildren, Austin White, Dawn Cooper, Melanie Woods, Amanda Bergheger, Jason Doore, Ryan Doore and Meaghan Doore; great-grandchildren Nathan Cooper and Aiden Woods; and special cousins Mary Ellen Zieger and Theresa Weakly; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and godchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother Donald Hess, sister in infancy Margaret Hess, and brothers- and sisters-in-law Raymond Goessling, Florence and Cornelius Helfrich, and Paul Goessling.

Visitation was Jan. 30-31, at Welge-Pechacek Funeral Home, Red Bud.

A funeral Mass was celebrated Jan. 31, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Ruma, Msgr. Dennis Schaefer officiating.

Interment followed at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery, Ruma.

Memorials may be made to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Ruma, or Randolph County Humane Society, Sparta.