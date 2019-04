By Republic-Times on April 5, 2019 at 4:07 pm

Mark Branz

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Gibault Catholic High School baseball player Mark Branz.

The senior shortstop/pitcher is hitting .563 with 10 doubles, 15 RBIs, 13 runs and 10 stolen bases for the Hawks this spring.

On the mound, he’s 1-0 with 16 strikeouts over eight innings pitched.