Man injured when moped strikes car in Maeystown

By on April 12, 2018 at 12:30 pm

A 58-year-old man was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital for treatment of serious injuries sustained when the moped he was driving struck a parked car in an open garage in the 1200 block of Jacob Lane in Maeystown shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The victim was reported as “not conscious, but breathing” by emergency radio dispatch immediately following the accident. The patient, who was wedged under the parked car following the crash, was flown by Survival Flight medical helicopter to a St. Louis hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The Maeystown Fire Department, Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Monroe County EMS responded to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation. Our earlier article stating the man was riding a bicycle was incorrect.


