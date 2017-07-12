Man injured in motorcycle crash
By Corey Saathoff
on July 12, 2017 at 2:47 pm
A local man was transported to St. Anthony’s Medical Center in St. Louis County after his motorcycle struck a deer about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday on Route 156 near Trout Camp Road.
The motorcyclist, 46-year-old William W. Hooten, was transported by ambulance for treatment of road rash as a result of the crash, police said.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department received assistance from Monroe County EMS and the Waterloo Fire Department at the scene.
