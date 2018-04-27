Man injured in farming accident near New Athens

A man was seriously injured following a Monday afternoon farming accident in rural St. Clair County.

The St. Clair Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to what was called in as a possible explosion in the 2900 block of Klein School Road off Route 156 between Hecker and New Athens. It was later determined there was no explosion.

Upon arrival, emergency responders found a 54-year-old man with a head injury.

Police said the man was working on farm equipment – a disc plow attached to a anhydrous pull-behind tank – in the field when a high pressure hose failed on the plow and knocked the man back.

The man, whose name has not been releases, was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the incident.