Man arrested after fleeing Waterloo traffic stop

Police take a Cahokia man into custody following a foot pursuit early Saturday evening in Waterloo.

A Cahokia man was taken into custody after leading police on an hour-long foot pursuit in Waterloo early Saturday evening.

Waterloo police conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of South Market Street at about 5 p.m. The driver and registered owner of the vehicle, who was driving on a suspended license, ran from the officer and entered a nearby residence before exiting the home out of a side door.

Police later determined that the home the suspect entered was that of an acquaintance, but that was not known at the time.

With assistance from the Columbia Police Department K-9 unit and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, the suspect was eventually taken into custody about 6 p.m. near the location of the initial traffic stop.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, had a criminal history involving firearms, but police said no firearms were discovered as part of this incident.

In addition to driving on a suspended license, the man was arrested for obstructing a peace officer. Formal charges are expected Monday.