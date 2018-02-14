Makenzie Marie Huber | Birth
By Republic-Times
on February 14, 2018 at 10:30 am
Makenzie Marie Huber
Quinn and Amanda Huber of Fairview Heights announce the birth of their daughter Makenzie Marie Huber.
She was born Jan. 22, 2018, at Memorial Hospital East, Shiloh. She weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces, and was 20.5 inches long.
She as an older sister, Alexis, 2.
Her maternal grandparents are Bret and Tamatha Ries.
Paternal grandparents are Gary and Jeanne Huber.
Her great-grandfather is Allen Kitson.
Republic-Times
The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.