Main Street Abbey plan OK’d

The Columbia City Council gave the green light on Monday to Gregg Crawford’s Main Street Abbey Re-Development Plan, making the project officially a go.

“He has the ability to start construction, pending the appropriate building permits,” Columbia city administrator Jimmy Morani said.

The council officially accepted Crawford’s plan for the deconsecrated Immaculate Conception church and parish buildings on South Main Street when they voted unanimously to accept the re-development plan.

Morani said the process involved “a lot of vetting and back and forth” to ensure the plan met the city’s needs and standards, as well as had the ability to provide services the public will expect from such a development.

“He’s got the necessary approval from the city to start working on everything,” Morani reiterated.

From this point on, Crawford will work with the city’s building and zoning department to ensure the details of the plan are adhered to, and to address any issues that might arise…>>>

