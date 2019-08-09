Maddie Davis | Athlete of the Week

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is local soccer standout Maddie Davis. The Gibault Catholic High School junior-to-be competed in the U.S. Youth Soccer National Championships July 26-28 at Overland Park, Kan., as goalkeeper for the LouFusz Blue 03 team that won the national title in the 16U division. Davis was named to the Best XI Team and also took home the Golden Glove award. The Best XI recognizes the top 11 performers in each gender age group, irrespective of position, throughout the tournament as voted by coaches. Golden Glove is awarded to the goalkeeper with the most Best XI votes.