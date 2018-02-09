 Mackenzee White | Athlete of the Week - Republic-Times | News

Mackenzee White | Athlete of the Week

By on February 9, 2018 at 2:02 pm

Mackenzee White

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Gibault Catholic High School cheerleader Mackenzee White.

The senior is captain of the Hawks cheerleading squad and plans to cheer at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville upon graduation.

White has cheered all four years at Gibault, and has been a cheerleader since age 8 for competitive teams, junior high school and recreational teams. She hopes to serve as an assistant cheerleading coach in the near future.

“She has worked hard to get where she is and doesn’t take anything for granted,” Gibault cheerleading coach Robyn McCrary said. (submitted photo)


